Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

