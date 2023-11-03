Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 582,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 13.3% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 21,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 145.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 182,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

