Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ResMed by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $34,538,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

