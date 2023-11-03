Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 133,376 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

