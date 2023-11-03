Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,674 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Century Communities worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

