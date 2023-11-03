Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,674 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Century Communities worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

