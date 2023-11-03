Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,142 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

NSIT opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $162.05.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

