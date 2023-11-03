Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

