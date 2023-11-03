Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,351 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $124.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

