Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 587 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.35% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $834,120,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4,589.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

