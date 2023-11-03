Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 587 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FET opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.83. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.