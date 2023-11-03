Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,792 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in PPL by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in PPL by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 331,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 217,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

