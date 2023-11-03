Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.25. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

