Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

