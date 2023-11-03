American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. American Express has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.