Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

