Anthony Casalena Sells 42,013 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 19,780 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $596,564.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 21,679 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $619,369.03.

On Thursday, September 21st, Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $313,515.78.

On Monday, September 11th, Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $589,975.68.

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76.

On Monday, August 28th, Anthony Casalena sold 30,910 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $899,790.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86.

Squarespace Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

