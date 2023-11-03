Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Sells $999,607.67 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
