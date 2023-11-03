Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.04. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

