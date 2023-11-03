Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

