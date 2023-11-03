Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of ARM opened at 52.82 on Friday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

