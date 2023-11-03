Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

