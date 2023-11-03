Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Baozun Trading Up 3.8 %
BZUN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.97 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
