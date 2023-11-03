Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Baozun by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.97 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

