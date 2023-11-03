BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,795,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 881,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

