Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $129.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 221,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

