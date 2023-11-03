Bradford R. Turner Sells 20,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

