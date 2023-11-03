BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target Cut to $8.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $787.74 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 200,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.