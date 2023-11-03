Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE USA opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

