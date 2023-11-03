Brokers Offer Predictions for Omnicom Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

