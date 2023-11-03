Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.26%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

