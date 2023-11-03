Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BN shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.