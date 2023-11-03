C. Bryan Daniels Purchases 64,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

FITB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

