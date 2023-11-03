Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

