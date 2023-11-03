Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.43. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. Research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

