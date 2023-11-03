Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 3,076 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

