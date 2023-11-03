Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of COF opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,869. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

