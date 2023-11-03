Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,063 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $78.58 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

