Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $24,945,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.