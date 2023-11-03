Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $70.37 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.