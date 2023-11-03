City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 3.3 %

City stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

City Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

