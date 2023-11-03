City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of City Office REIT worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 318,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Stock Up 7.9 %
CIO stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIO
City Office REIT Profile
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.