Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

