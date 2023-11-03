Comparing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -31.99% -23.38% -8.89% MediWound -55.53% -71.45% -27.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curaleaf and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.41 -$370.10 million ($0.60) -4.95 MediWound $26.50 million 2.88 -$19.60 million ($2.43) -3.41

Analyst Ratings

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.71%. MediWound has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.82%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than MediWound.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf beats MediWound on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

