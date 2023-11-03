Comparing Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) & SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF)

SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF – Get Free Report) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

SkyCity Entertainment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SkyCity Entertainment Group pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wynn Resorts pays out -625.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyCity Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 7.72 Wynn Resorts $4.91 billion 2.08 -$423.86 million ($0.16) -560.94

Profitability

SkyCity Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts. Wynn Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyCity Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SkyCity Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts 0.14% N/A -1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SkyCity Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyCity Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 0 2 7 0 2.78

Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $123.18, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than SkyCity Entertainment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of SkyCity Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats SkyCity Entertainment Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Skycity Auckland, Other Operations, SkyCity Adelaide, and International Business segments. It engages in the hotels and convention, food and beverage, sky tower, car parking, property investment, and other related activities. The company also operates casinos in Auckland, Hamilton, and Queenstown, New Zealand; and Adelaide, Australia, as well as various restaurants and bars. In addition, it provides hotel accommodation and online casino services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

