Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

