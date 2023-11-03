Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Construction Partners worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 217.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 222,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

