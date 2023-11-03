Contrasting Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beach Energy and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50

Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Beach Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy 7.30% 32.29% 5.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Beach Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of Beach Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Beach Energy pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Energy pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beach Energy and Crescent Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.08 12.26 Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.68 $96.67 million $4.27 2.93

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beach Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Beach Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

