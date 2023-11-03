Contrasting Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) & Buyer Group International (OTCMKTS:BYRG)

Buyer Group International (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Buyer Group International and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buyer Group International N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -6.52% 1.23% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Buyer Group International and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buyer Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 1 9 0 2.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $6.52, indicating a potential upside of 58.99%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Buyer Group International.

59.0% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buyer Group International and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buyer Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $718.91 million 3.52 -$37.35 million ($0.09) -45.56

Buyer Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Buyer Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc. operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming. It also acquires and develops interests in real estate; and produces feature films. The company was formerly known as Curlew Resource Corporation. Buyer Group International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Leander, Texas.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Keno Hill mine located in the Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon Territory, Canada; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

