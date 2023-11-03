Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 354.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,101 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

