Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.