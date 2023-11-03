Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
NYSE:CWK opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.